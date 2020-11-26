Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer; also seeks bail

Special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar directed the prison authorities to respond to both the applications and posted them for hearing on December 4. In his bail plea, Swamy said he suffers from several ailments including Parkinson's and hearing loss.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:51 IST
Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer; also seeks bail

A court here on Thursday sought a reply from the prison authorities on 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy's request that he be provided a straw and sipper in jail. Swamy, arrested in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Thursday also filed a bail plea in the special NIA court, citing health issues including Parkinson's diesease.

Arrested on October 8, he has been lodged at the Taloja prison near Mumbai. The court, earlier in the day, rejected his previous application seeking a direction to the National Investigation Agency to return the straw and sipper allegedly seized from him during the arrest.

He needs a straw and sipper as he has trouble eating and drinking because his hands shake due to Parkinson's disease, he had said. The NIA had then sought 20 days to file a reply.

On Thursday, the agency denied that it had confiscated his straw and sipper. Swamy's lawyer Sharif Shaikh then filed a fresh application to obtain these things, besides winter clothing. Special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar directed the prison authorities to respond to both the applications and posted them for hearing on December 4.

In his bail plea, Swamy said he suffers from several ailments including Parkinson's and hearing loss. He has undergone two hernia operations and still suffers from abdominal pain, he claimed. He was shifted to the prison hospital soon after his arrest and two other inmates are taking care of him at hospital, he said.

As per the NIA, Swamy was involved in the activities of the banned CPI (Maoist), and had received funds through an associate for furthering Maoist agenda. He was also the convenor of the Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a frontal organisation of the CPI(Maoist), the NIA claimed.

Swamy in his bail plea denied the allegations and said that the prosecution had failed to bring on record any evidence..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karan Johar issues clarification to Madhur Bhandarkar on title 'Bollywood Lives'

In the latest development to the tussle between filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar over the title Bollywood Wives, the former on Thursday penned a letter to the latter clarifying the title of his Netflix series. The Kuch Kuch Hota...

UK's Johnson picks new chief of staff to lead post-Cummings 'reset'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday as he tries to restore trust in his leadership. Johnson is reshaping his senior team of...

Haryana Police handled situation with ‘great restraint’, says DGP as farmers push towards Delhi

The Haryana Police acted with great restraint against Punjab-based farmers who broke barricades during their Delhi Chalo march to ensure law and order, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Thursday. The Haryana Director General of Police said farmers w...

Vested interests taking legal route to stall development

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged legal professionals to suggest ways to defeat attempts made by vested interests to stall developmental projects by resorting to legal tactics. Speaking at an online national sym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020