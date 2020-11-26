Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Police handled situation with ‘great restraint’, says DGP as farmers push towards Delhi

The Haryana Director General of Police said farmers were marching towards Delhi but police would try to stop them without resorting to force. Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital in protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:21 IST
Haryana Police handled situation with ‘great restraint’, says DGP as farmers push towards Delhi

The Haryana Police acted with “great restraint” against Punjab-based farmers who broke barricades during their “Delhi Chalo” march to ensure law and order, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Thursday. The Haryana Director General of Police said farmers were marching towards Delhi but police would try to stop them without resorting to force.

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital in protest against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to Delhi, where too police were deployed in strength at border points.

“We handled the situation with great restraint ensuring law and order is maintained,” Yadava told PTI. When asked about water cannons being used at Shambhu and some other places, he said farmers who entered Haryana from Punjab broke police barricades at many points.

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, police and Punjab farmers in their tractor-trolleys were locked in a confrontation for a couple of hours in the morning. Police made announcements on loudspeakers asking the farmers assembled on the Punjab side to disperse.

But as protesters tried to push through barricades, the Haryana Police used a water cannon and lobbed teargas shells. Farmers chucked some steel barricades into the Ghaggar river from the bridge where they had been stopped. About the situation prevailing in the state in the wake of farmers’ marching towards Delhi, the Haryana DGP said, “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure law and order is maintained. We are doing our duty”.

He said by evening the farmers were near Panipat, about 100 kilometres away from Delhi. “We will try to stop and persuade them not to proceed ahead,” Yadava said.

Replying to a question, he said the permission for the protest march by a large number of farmers had been denied in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entry by such a huge crowd also may lead to law and order issue in the national capital, the Haryana Police chief added.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said it has denied permission to farmer organisations which wanted to hold a protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in several parts of Haryana to prevent assembly of people.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had announced they will go to Delhi through several routes. The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws which deregulate the sale of agriculture produce.

They say the laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Phone call row: Lalu shifted from hospital director s bungalow to paying ward

Imprisoned RJD president Lalu Prasad was shifted from the directors bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembl...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Belarusian medallist, facing crackdown at home, clings to Olympic comeback dreamDecathlete Andrei Krauchanka knows that reaching the Olympics is seldom an adversity-free path, but the po...

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020