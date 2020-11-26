Left Menu
Delhi sealing matter: SC discharges senior advocate Ranjit Kumar as amicus curiae

The Supreme Court Thursday discharged former solicitor general and senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who was assisting the apex court for the last 25 years in the case related to sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi, as an amicus curiae in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:32 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday discharged former solicitor general and senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who was assisting the apex court for the last 25 years in the case related to sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi, as an amicus curiae in the matter. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by Kumar that he be discharged from functioning as an amicus and senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar has agreed to assist the top court in the matter.

“We accordingly direct that Ranjit Kumar, senior counsel, be discharged as amicus curiae forthwith and S Guru Krishna Kumar, senior counsel, shall act as amicus curiae in the place of Ranjit Kumar, senior counsel, in this matter. This court records its appreciation for the able assistance rendered by Ranjit Kumar, senior counsel since the beginning of this case,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. The bench said that Kumar shall hand over all the records pertaining to the matter to S Guru Krishna Kumar forthwith.

On October 28, Ranjit Kumar had requested the apex court to relieve him of the duty as an amicus in the case. Kumar had said he has been assisting the apex court as an amicus in the case since 1995 and he should be discharged now.

The top court had earlier ordered the restoration of its 2006 monitoring committee to identify and seal unauthorised structures in Delhi. The monitoring committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the Election Commissioner, Bhure Lal, chairman of Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up on March 24, 2006, by the court.

