Constitution Day: Preamble reading carried out at Southern Naval Command

As part of the Constitution Day celebrations at Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Thursday, all units under Southern Naval Command headquarters, including ships and training establishments, carried out a reading of the Preamble and the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution for all serving and civilian personnel. A special session for students of Navy Children School and Kendriya Vidyalaya was conducted online, to reiterate to them the principles enshrined in the Constitution and remind them of their duties as citizens of India.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)