Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Violence: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused in UAPA case

A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Zakir, who is an accused in a case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the northeast Delhi violence in February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:44 IST
Delhi Violence: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of accused in UAPA case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Zakir, who is an accused in a case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the northeast Delhi violence in February. According to the police, the case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the violence also includes former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, JNU student leader Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others as accused in the matter.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat, while dismissing the plea on Thursday, said that the applicant's role is under investigation and his mobile phone has already been seized. "There is merit in the submissions of the prosecution that his role, being ascertained, cannot beshared or divulged in detail. Therefore, at this stage, I do not see any merit in theapplication under consideration," ASJ Rawat said.

Advocate M Rehman, counsel for the applicant, submitted that Zakir is a law-abiding citizen and has never been convicted by any court of law. The applicant has been called frequently to the office of Special Cell in respect to the investigation, he submitted. "The applicant has an unblemished record but he apprehends that false allegations may be levelled against him. It is also submitted that there is no further requirement of the applicant as he has already appeared earlier and undertakes to appear and attend the court or the Investigating Officer, as per the directions," Rehman submitted.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, on the other hand, submitted that the role of the applicant has surfaced during the investigation of the case. "The mobile phone of the applicant has been seized. The role of the applicant is being ascertained and cannot be shared or divulged in detail as it would be detrimental to and hamper the investigation of the present case as further investigation is continuing under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure," Prasad said.

He added that the content of the application regarding the threat to the applicant is totally false, baseless and motivated and just to put pressure on the police. Moreover, the applicant has not disclosed his previous applications in other courts and thus, he has not come to the court with clean hands, Prasad submitted.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-How attempts to unify Ethiopia may be deepening its divides, say analysts

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political slogan is medemer - or coming together. But some analysts say reforms meant to unify Ethiopia have inflamed simmering ethnic and political divisions and risk unravelling Africas second most pop...

This holiday season, singer Thomson Andrews & Netflix strike the per-fect chord together

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIBusinessWire India Just as the holiday season nears, singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews picks up the tempo with three Netflix releases. The Mumbai based artist has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Ke...

PM should also implement 'one nation, one treatment': Priyanka on farmers' protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about one nation, one election should a...

Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant interim bail to Ishrat Jahan, finds no COVID scare in jail

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. She had approached the court for bail citing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020