In search of a Brexit deal, Barnier to travel to London
European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was no longer in quarantine so would travel to London later on Friday to continue negotiations on a Brexit trade deal. "In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine. "Travelling to London this evening to continue talks."Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:13 IST
European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was no longer in quarantine so would travel to London later on Friday to continue negotiations on a Brexit trade deal.
"In line with Belgian rules, my team and I are no longer in quarantine. Physical negotiations can continue," Barnier said. "Travelling to London this evening to continue talks."
- READ MORE ON:
- Barnier
- Belgian
- Michel Barnier