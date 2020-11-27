Delhi has infrastructure to inoculate entire city population when COVID-19 vaccine is out, says Satyendar Jain

Left Menu
The Delhi Government has the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination is out, claimed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:18 IST
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government has the infrastructure and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination is out, claimed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. "In Delhi, three times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country. We have the infrastructure and capacity to innoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out," said Jain in a daily press briefing.

"Do not worry about the storage of the vaccine. There has been a decline in the positive ratio in Delhi after November 7. The new cases have not crossed the 7,000-mark for one week, it is also a positive indication," he added. Jain had on Thursday said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has come down to 8.5 per cent in the last three weeks.

On the question of reopening of schools, he said: "As of now, we have no intension to open the schools. Till the time we will be sure of the situation (COVID-19), we won't open the schools." Delhi has reported 38,734 active COVID-19 cases, 5,03,717 recoveries and 8,811 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

Also Read: Farmers' march: Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain denies permission to police to use stadiums as temporary jails.

