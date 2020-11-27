Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized in Aurangabad

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs 27 lakh were seized from the office of a transport company in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Friday. The police raided the premises in Mondha area of the city on Thursday night and detained the manager of the office, an official said.

The stock of gutka and tobacco products had allegedly been brought in from outside the state and some had been transported from Madhya Pradesh, the official said. The total value of the seizure is Rs 27.48 lakh, he said, adding that further probe is underway.