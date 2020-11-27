Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis latches on to SC, HC verdicts to target MVA govt

Although Fadnavis did not specify which verdicts he was talking about, he was apparently referring to the Supreme Court's decision to extend journalist Arnab Goswami's interim bail and the Bombay High Court's observation that the action of Mumbai civic body's demolishing part of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai was illegal and smacks of malafide intentions. In a series of tweets in Marathi, Fadnavis said, "The verdicts of two courts in the country given on the same day in a way sum up the performance of the government in the last one year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:30 IST
Fadnavis latches on to SC, HC verdicts to target MVA govt

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the verdicts given on Friday by the Supreme Court as well as the Bombay High Court over the recent developments in Maharashtra were a "tight slap" to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Although Fadnavis did not specify which verdicts he was talking about, he was apparently referring to the Supreme Court's decision to extend journalist Arnab Goswami's interim bail and the Bombay High Court's observation that the action of Mumbai civic body's demolishing part of actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai was illegal and smacks of malafide intentions.

In a series of tweets in Marathi, Fadnavis said, "The verdicts of two courts in the country given on the same day in a way sum up the performance of the government in the last one year. But will they now call the SC and the HC as Maharashtra-drohi (anti-Maharashtra)?" "The verdicts of the SC and the HC over some of the incidents that occurred in Maharashtra in the recent past due to the rulers blinded by power, were a tight slap to the government. They should realise that every voice against the government cannot be crushed like this," he added. "The state government forgot that we have a democracy in the country. If the courts have to remind this government that criminal procedure code is for the protection of the people and not for their harassment, then it gives rise to a question whether they are violating the oath they had taken at the time of swearing-in," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

When contacted over the courts' decisions, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "I have come to know about these decisions through media. I need to study them thoroughly before commenting over it. I need some time." The Supreme Court on Friday said the interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami and two others in an abetment to suicide case will continue till the Bombay High Court disposes of their plea, and stated that the judiciary should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment. The accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. Goswami walked out of Taloja jail on November 11 after the SC granted interim bail to him.

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing part ofRanaut's bungalow here as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions. The court was presiding over a petition filed by Ranaut, seeking that the partial demolition of her Pali Hill bungalow carried out by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on September 9 be declared illegal.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in this southern Israeli coastal city in memory of six Jews killed in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the Pakistani perpetrators of the carnage be brought...

European seedings for World Cup qualifying draw

European seedings for World Cup qualifying draw Pot 1 Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands. Pot 2 Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania.Po...

NSE, BSE declare Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, expel from memberships

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have declared Anugrah Stock Broking as a defaulter and have expelled the brokerage house from respective memberships. The move comes days after a similar action was taken by the stock exchanges against K...

Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines

Japans ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide strong support for airlines hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax. The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020