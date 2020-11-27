Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use ICT tools to ensure democratization of access to justice: SC

The apex court said the chief justices of every high courts and administrative judges of districts should in their administrative capacities utilize the ICT tools to remedy the "institutional problem" of bail applications and monitor the pendency as "liberty is not a gift for the few". Further, the top court said high courts and trial courts must enforce the basic rule of the criminal justice system of “bail, not jail” in practice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:03 IST
Use ICT tools to ensure democratization of access to justice: SC

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Chief Justices of all high courts to use information and communications technology (ICT) tools to ensure that the access to justice is “democratized and equitably allocated”, saying as per the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), over 91 lakh bail pleas are pending in high courts alone. The apex court said the chief justices of every high courts and administrative judges of districts should in their administrative capacities utilize the ICT tools to remedy the "institutional problem" of bail applications and monitor the pendency as "liberty is not a gift for the few".

Further, the top court said high courts and trial courts must enforce the basic rule of the criminal justice system of “bail, not jail” in practice. The suggestions came in the judgement by which the top court extended the interim bail granted to TV anchor Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. The top court said the grant of bail is the “solemn expression of the humaneness of the justice system” and referred to the NJDG data which reflected that 91, 56, 842 bail applications are pending in high courts.

Besides them, 12, 66,133 criminal matters such as writ petitions, appeals, revisions and applications are pending in high courts as well, the judgement said. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said that in district courts as many as 1,96,861 bail pleas are pending and the district judges should use the ICT tools to monitor and ensure that everybody gets justice. “The data on the NJDG is available in the public realm. The NJDG is a valuable resource for all High Courts to monitor the pendency and disposal of cases, including criminal cases. For Chief Justices of the High Courts, the information which is available is capable of being utilized as a valuable instrument to promote access to justice, particularly in matters concerning liberty.

“The Chief Justices of every High Court should in their administrative capacities utilize the ICT tools which are placed at their disposal in ensuring that access to justice is democratized and equitably allocated,” it said. The NJDG data makes clear that there was a pressing need for courts across the judicial hierarchy in India to remedy the “institutional problem” of bail applications not being heard and disposed of with expediency. “Liberty is not a gift for the few. Administrative judges in charge of districts must also use the facility to engage with the District judiciary and monitor pendency,” it suggested. Referring to the basic rule of the criminal justice system of “bail, not jail”, it said High Courts and courts in the district judiciary must enforce this principle in practice, and not forego that duty, leaving the top court to intervene at all times. “We must in particular also emphasise the role of the district judiciary, which provides the first point of interface to the citizen. Our district judiciary is wrongly referred to as the subordinate judiciary'.  It may be subordinate in hierarchy but it is not subordinate in terms of its importance in the lives of citizens or in terms of the duty to render justice to them,” it said.

High Courts get burdened when district courts decline anticipatory bail or bail in “deserving cases” and this problem continues in the Supreme Court as well, when High Courts refuse similar reliefs, the judgement said. "The consequences for those who suffer incarceration are serious. Common citizens without the means or resources to move the High Courts or this court languish as undertrials. Courts must be alive to the situation as it prevails on the ground – in the jails and police stations where human dignity has no protector," it said. “As judges, we would do well to remind ourselves that it is through the instrumentality of bail that our criminal justice system's primordial interest in preserving the presumption of innocence finds its most eloquent expression,” it said. Further, the bench said  “We have given expression to our anguish in a case where a citizen has approached this court. We have done so in order to reiterate principles which must govern countless other faces whose voices should not go unheard." PTI SJK ABA MNL  RKS RKS.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: AAP govt refuses to let Delhi Police use stadiums as temporary jails

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP government on Friday denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the citys stadiums into temporary jails in view of the protest by farmers against the Centres new farm laws. While rejecting the Delhi Polices req...

U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA on Friday said it had opened an investigation into around 115,0000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue. The auto safety regulator said it was opening a preliminar...

.

India Innings M Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 S Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 V Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 S Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 KL Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 H Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 R Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 N Saini not...

Singer Anuradha Palakurthi pays tribute to Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon with 'Danai Posh'

Danai Posh, a centuries old Kashmiri poem by the legendary poetess Habba Khatoon, inspired renowned Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi and Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu to collaborate on a new rendition of the song. Palakurthi, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020