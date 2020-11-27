World News Roundup: Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl; Brexit goes down to the wire and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Japan PM likely to push back parliament election -Nikkei

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to push back an election for the lower house of parliament to some time after next summer as the country tackles a third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Nikkei reported on Friday. There had been speculation inside the ruling parties that Suga would dissolve the House of Representatives in January.

Analysis: Covert Israeli-Saudi meeting sends Biden a strong message on Iran

A historic meeting between Israel's prime minister and Saudi Arabia's crown prince has sent a strong signal to allies and enemies alike that the two countries remain deeply committed to containing their common foe Iran. Last Sunday's covert meeting in the Saudi city of Neom, confirmed by Israeli officials but publicly denied by Riyadh, conveyed a coordinated message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden that Washington's main allies in the region are closing ranks.

Germany's general deportation stop to Syria ought not to apply to criminals - Interior minister

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants to exclude criminal offenders from Syria from a general stop of deportations that applies to the war torn country, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Friday. Seehofer aims to replace the existing rule by individual checks when criminal offenders are concerned, the spokeswoman said.

China to charge 12 from Hong Kong caught fleeing by boat

Chinese authorities said on Friday they were set to charge 12 people from Hong Kong with border violations after they were detained in China more than three months ago while trying to flee from the city by speedboat. The 12, who had all faced charges in Hong Kong linked to anti-government protests, have been held virtually incommunicado in a mainland prison since they were detained at sea, apparently while trying to reach the democratic island of Taiwan.

In European first, Iranian envoy faces trial over foiled bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat and three other Iranians went on trial in Belgium on Friday accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group in France in 2018, the first time an EU country has put an Iranian official on trial for terrorism. Belgian prosecutors charged Vienna-based diplomat Assadolah Assadi and the three others with plotting an attack on a rally of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The rally's keynote address was given by U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl

Thai anti-government protesters called for an end to coups in the Southeast Asian country on Friday as months of street protests fuel rumours of another military takeover. The protesters demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader who seized power in the last coup in 2014, but say they do not want him replaced by another general.

African envoys due to meet Ethiopian PM as war ultimatum expires

African peace envoys were due to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday, a day after he said the military was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern Tigray region that rights groups fear could bring huge civilian casualties. The government had given the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) until Wednesday to lay down their arms or face an assault on Mekelle, the regional capital of 500,000 people.

The United Nations says 200 aid workers are also in the city. French president 'very shocked' by alleged police beating of Black man - BFM TV

French President Emmanuel Macron is "very shocked" by images purporting to show a Black music producer being beaten up and racially abused by Paris police, BFM TV reported, quoting comments given to it by the presidency. French authorities are investigating allegations that the music producer, who has given his identity as Michel, was assaulted and racially abused during a police check after CCTV footage of the incident was released.

Belarus' Lukashenko says he will leave post when new constitution is adopted -Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday said he would leave his post after a new constitution had been adopted, Belarus' Belta news agency cited him as saying. "I will not work as president with you under the new constitution," Lukashenko said, without specifying when that day would come, but stressed the need for amendments to the constitution and adjustments to presidential powers.

Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, both sides are calling on the other to compromise on the three main issues of contention - fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.