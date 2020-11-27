Left Menu
Modi government will have to accept demands of farmers, take back black laws: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the three farm laws brought by Centre as "black laws" and said Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers to take them back.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:17 IST
Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the three farm laws brought by Centre as "black laws" and said Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers to take them back. He said in a tweet that no government can stop farmers battling for truth.

"Prime Minister should remember that whenever ego clashes with the truth, the ego always gets defeated. No government in the world can stop farmers battling for truth. The Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers and take back black laws. This is just the beginning," he said. The three farm laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government has sought to allay apprehensions of farmers on the minimum support price and said farm laws provide them freedom to sell their produce. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

