Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-Sikh riots case: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security cover of controversial arms dealer

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to continue giving round-the-clock security cover to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informs that it does not require him as their witness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:22 IST
Anti-Sikh riots case: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security cover of controversial arms dealer
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to continue giving round-the-clock security cover to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informs that it does not require him as their witness. "In the circumstances, without getting into the merits of the case and without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties, the security cover be extended till the CBI informs to the Delhi Police that they do not require the petitioner as their witness," a single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna said in his order on Thursday.

During the hearing, advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel for the Delhi government in criminal matters, said that the necessity of providing security cover to the petitioner was only required till the polygraphic test was conducted. He submitted that on the assessment of the threat perception by the DCP, the police was not inclined to continue the security cover given to the petitioner Abhishek Verma.

The CBI, on the other hand, submitted that the investigation is still going on and they are not in a position to make a statement like that. With its directions, the High Court disposed of the plea filed by Abhishek Verma seeking directions to the authorities concerned to continue providing round-the-clock security cover to him and his family members till his examination is concluded in the case before the trial court.

Verma, in his application, said that the security cover given to him was withdrawn suddenly by the Delhi police without any prior intimation and without re-evaluating threat perception to him. Verma is a witness in the case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has denied any role in the riots, was given a clean chit by the CBI thrice in the case, but the agency was directed by the court to further investigate the matter. The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case. The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and decided to monitor it every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of the killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report. The CBI has filed three closure reports in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDS meets Indian Ex-servicemen League chief to discuss veterans' issues

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Indian Ex-servicemen League president Brig Kartar Singh retired met on Friday to discuss issues related to the welfare of armed forces veterans, sources said.&#160; Singh expressed his happiness ov...

Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate

By Sophie Davies Nov 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Parents living in deprived areas are at higher risk of feeling lonely due to COVID-19, British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, said on Friday as she unveiled research that also high...

Combined index of eight core industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020, which declined by 2.5 provisional per cent as compared to the Index of October 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2020-21 has been - 13.0 per cent....

Peshawar High Court summons Imran Khan's aide, federal ministers over contempt of court

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday summoned two federal ministers, and one of Prime Minister Imran Khans aides over two identical petitions seeking their prosecution for committing contempt of a special court, which had awarded the death s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020