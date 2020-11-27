Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced for family of martyr from Punjab

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement. Sepoy Sukhbir Singh hailed from village Khuvaspur in Khadoor Sahib tehsil of Tarn Taran district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:11 IST
Ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh announced for family of martyr from Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Sepoy Sukhbir Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty. The 22-year-old army jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Paying homage to the martyr and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister said Sepoy Sukhbir Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Sepoy Sukhbir Singh hailed from village Khuvaspur in Khadoor Sahib tehsil of Tarn Taran district. He is survived by his father Kulwant Singh, mother Jasbir Kaur, besides a married brother and two sisters.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDS meets Indian Ex-servicemen League chief to discuss veterans' issues

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Indian Ex-servicemen League president Brig Kartar Singh retired met on Friday to discuss issues related to the welfare of armed forces veterans, sources said.&#160; Singh expressed his happiness ov...

Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate

By Sophie Davies Nov 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Parents living in deprived areas are at higher risk of feeling lonely due to COVID-19, British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, said on Friday as she unveiled research that also high...

Combined index of eight core industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 124.2 in October 2020, which declined by 2.5 provisional per cent as compared to the Index of October 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2020-21 has been - 13.0 per cent....

Peshawar High Court summons Imran Khan's aide, federal ministers over contempt of court

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday summoned two federal ministers, and one of Prime Minister Imran Khans aides over two identical petitions seeking their prosecution for committing contempt of a special court, which had awarded the death s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020