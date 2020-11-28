Left Menu
Andhra announces special remission of sentence to 53 women life-convicts

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for the grant of special remission to 53 life convicted female prisoners for offences against laws related to matters to which the executive power of the state extends.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:42 IST
53 female prisoners were released from difference jails in Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

The Standing Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to Government and Home Department has reviewed the list of eligible female prisoners as per the state government guidelines.

The Director-General of prisons and correctional services has sent the prison wise list of 53 eligible life convicted female prisoners for grant of premature release on Friday. Out of the 53 women, 19 were serving sentence in the Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, 27 in the Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, two in Visakhapatnam Central Prison and five in the Nellore Central Prison.

The state government has ensured that these women can live a distinguished life by releasing the female prisoners who have completed degrees while serving a life sentence and others have learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills. However, it has placed certain conditions to be certain that they do not commit wrongdoings again. For the release of 53 female prisoners, all premature releases are subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and they will have to appear before the probation officer and police station concerned once in three months till the completion of unexpired portion of sentence. (ANI)

