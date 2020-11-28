Ex-High Court judge Bijay Krishna Patel is new Odisha HRC Chairperson

Former Orissa High Court judge Justice Bijay Krishna Patel has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC). He will be replacing Justice BP Das, who retired on November 14, 2020.

His appointment was accorded the seal of approval by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, after which the State Law department issued an official order in this regard. A committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended the name of Justice Patel for the approval of the Governor. (ANI)