Two held for molesting, attempting to throw woman off train

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman and attempting to throw her off a moving local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night, when the accused got into the ladies compartment of the local train and one of them molested the 21-year-old victim who was travelling to Kasara, inspector V D Shardul of Kalyan railway police station said.

When the victim resisted their advances, the accused tried to throw her off the moving train between Khardi and Umbarmali stations, the official said. The victim managed to escape from the accused and she later lodged a complaint, he said.

The police have apprehended Mulund resident Amol Jadhav (23) and Aman Hila (19) of Rabodi in Thane, the official said. The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Indian Railways Act, he added.