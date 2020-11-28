Left Menu
Chalo Delhi protest: Farmers in Burari say won't leave Delhi till issue resolved

As the demonstrations entered the third day, the protesting farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi said they would not leave the national capital till their grievances are addressed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:19 IST
Farmers protesting at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the demonstrations entered the third day, the protesting farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi said they would not leave the national capital till their grievances are addressed. "We don't trust them (government). There have been discussions earlier as well but no solution came out of it. We want the govt to take back the laws," a protesting farmer told ANI.

Another farmer Maninder Singh from Punjab said the protesters will leave Delhi only after their issues are resolved by the central government. " We will go back only after we receive a solution otherwise we have ration to sustain ourselves here for six months. Our issue needs a solution. We are even ready to die if they refuse to retract these black laws," said a Singh.

Meanwhile, after a meeting of farmers who are protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Bhartiya Kisan Union said they will continue the protest at Singh border and not go to the place allotted for the demonstration by the government at Nirankari Samagam Ground. "It has been decided that we'll continue our protest here and will not go anywhere else. We will meet at 11 am every day to discuss our strategy," said Harinder Singh, General Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab.

Earlier today, the traffic movement was affected in the national capital after traffic police closed two key points between Delhi and Haryana-- Tikri, and Singhu--for any traffic movement, in view of farmer's Chalo Delhi protest. However, police have provided alternative routes for the daily commuters.

"Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are as follows: Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar, and Dundahera borders," said Delhi Traffic Police. "Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 and Singhu border," police said in another tweet.

Yesterday, the farmers protesting against the three agriculture sector laws passed by the Central government were allowed to enter the national capital on Friday after the Tikri border between Delhi and Haryana was opened for them. Haryana Police also removed the barricades at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, near Ambala. "Now, nobody will be stopped. Commuters can travel with ease," said Rajesh Kalia, Superintendent of Police, Ambala. (ANI)

