Two brothers drown in pond in TN

Two brothers drowned after they got stuck in slush inside a pond here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the victims stepped into the slushy pond to pluck flowers, they said.

On seeing the duo drown, their friend who was waiting outside the water body cried out for help and a few passers-by rushed to help. Later, the police and fire and rescue services personnel arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Investigation is on, they said.