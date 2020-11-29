Left Menu
Two brothers drown in pond in TN

Two brothers drowned after they got stuck in slush inside a pond here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the victims stepped into the slushy pond to pluck flowers, they said. On seeing the duo drown, their friend who was waiting outside the water body cried out for help and a few passers-by rushed to help.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:23 IST
Investigation is on, they said.

