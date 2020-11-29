Woman falls off Vashi creek bridge, cops jump in, save her

A team of Navi Mumbai policemenjumped into Vashi creek on Sunday and saved the life of awoman who fell off a bridge, an official said

After the Navi Mumbai control room was alerted aboutthe incident, a team went into the creek on a boat owned byfisherman Mahesh Sutar and several of them jumped in as partof the rescue operation, said Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumalof Vashi police station

"They managed to save the drowning woman, identifiedas Hiraben Katarmal (45), a resident of Ghatkopar, who lostbalance and fell off the bridge while disposing of pujaflowers into the creek. She was on her way to meet herdaughter who lives in Vashi," he added.