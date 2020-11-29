Man held with leopard skin in C'garh's Dhamtari

Man held with leopard skin in C'garh's DhamtariPTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:00 IST
A 40-year-old man was arrestedfor allegedly possessing a leopard skin and trying to sell itin Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said onSunday
Kumbh Lal Netam was apprehended from Kotbharri road inNagri police station area on Saturday and the skin was foundfrom a bag in the luggage side box of his motorcycle, said theofficial
"It is not known from where Netam got the skin. Wehave registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act," headded.
