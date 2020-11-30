Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigrayan forces say they have retaken Ethiopian town of Axum from military

The leader of rebellious forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region said on Sunday in a text message to Reuters that his fighters had retaken the town of Axum from the federal military.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 00:52 IST
Tigrayan forces say they have retaken Ethiopian town of Axum from military

The leader of rebellious forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region said on Sunday in a text message to Reuters that his fighters had retaken the town of Axum from the federal military. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), made the claim a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the military had taken the Tigray regional capital Mekelle and completed its operation.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military. Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on Nov. 4.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocket attack causes fire at oil refinery in northern Iraq

A rocket attack in northern Iraq on Sunday caused a large fire to break out at an oil refinery, briefly halting operations, the countrys Oil Ministry said. The fire hit a fuel storage tank at the small Siniya refinery in Salahuddin province...

Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle

President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election fraud as senior U.S. Republicans said a transition to a Joe Biden presidency looked inevitab...

Trump senior aide Kushner and team heading to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his team are headed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week for talks in a region simmering with tension after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist.A senior administration official said on Sun...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:05 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 305 PM ET on Sunday - - - -NFL Sundays game coverage all times ETChargers at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m.Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. Raiders at Falcons, 1 p.m.Panthers at Vikings, 1 p.m. Cardinals at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020