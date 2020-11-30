Vice President extends greetings on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying the founder of Sikhism has remained an icon of truth, compassion, and righteousness through his noble life

"His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.