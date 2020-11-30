Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Stop the madness,' Tigray leader urges Ethiopia's PM

With the Tigray region still cut off a month after the fighting began, no one knows how many people have been killed. Each government regards the other as illegal after Abiy sidelined the once-dominant Tigray People's Liberation Front after taking office in early 2018.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:38 IST
'Stop the madness,' Tigray leader urges Ethiopia's PM

The fugitive leader of Ethiopia's defiant Tigray region on Monday called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to “stop the madness” and withdraw troops from the region as he asserted that fighting continues “on every front” two days after Abiy declared victory. Debretsion Gebremichael, in a phone interview with The Associated Press, said he remains near the Tigray capital, Mekele, which the Ethiopian army on Saturday said it now controlled.

Far from accepting Abiy's declaration of victory, the Tigray leader asserted that “we are sure we'll win.” He also accused the Ethiopian forces of carrying out a “genocidal campaign” against the Tigray people. With the Tigray region still cut off a month after the fighting began, no one knows how many people have been killed. Each government regards the other as illegal after Abiy sidelined the once-dominant Tigray People's Liberation Front after taking office in early 2018.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Large global trials of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates involving tens of thousands of participants are well underway with some having gathered sufficient data to seek emergency use authorisation. The following is what we know about the ...

Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech

U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple have not signed up to a new French initiative to get global tech companies to publicly commit to principles including paying their fair share of taxes, government officials said on Monday. French President ...

Spain dismantles migrants' "dock of shame" in Canary Islands

Spanish authorities have dismantled the bulk of a makeshift camp for migrant processing that for over three months wasknown as the dock of shame for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans who arrived recently in the Canary Island...

INTERVIEW-Planet's life-support systems need care to avert 'the next Wuhan'

When the coronavirus pandemic hit early this year and countries began competing for a limited global supply of medical masks and other protective equipment, Finland didnt join the hunt.Instead it turned to its national stockpile of medical ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020