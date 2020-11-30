Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPS officer suspended over bribery charges

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:56 IST
RPS officer suspended over bribery charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A deputy commandant of the Rajasthan Police Services (RPS) posted in Delhi was on Monday suspended over bribery charges, officials said

A bribery case has been registered against RPS officer Satyapal Middha following which the Rajasthan government suspended him, according to an order issued by of the state Home Department

Middha will be posted at the state police headquarters in Jaipur during his suspension time, it said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...

Sterling heads higher on hopes of a Brexit trade deal

Sterling gained on Monday as traders clung to hopes that Britain and the European Union will soon seal a long-awaited Brexit trade deal. The United Kingdom exits the EUs orbit on Dec. 31, when a transition period of informal membership ends...

Euro zone government bond yields tick up, German inflation falls

Euro zone government bond yields ticked up on Monday as traders mostly ignored Modernas application for U.S. and EU emergency use for its COVID-19 vaccine and focused on the next moves of the European Central Bank to fight low inflation. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020