RPS officer suspended over bribery charges

RPS officer suspended over bribery chargesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:56 IST
A deputy commandant of the Rajasthan Police Services (RPS) posted in Delhi was on Monday suspended over bribery charges, officials said
A bribery case has been registered against RPS officer Satyapal Middha following which the Rajasthan government suspended him, according to an order issued by of the state Home Department
Middha will be posted at the state police headquarters in Jaipur during his suspension time, it said.
