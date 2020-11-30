Siblings held in Jalna for selling cannabis from paan shop

Siblings held in Jalna for selling cannabis from paan shopPTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:04 IST
Two brothers were arrested onMonday for allegedly selling cannabis from their paan shop inJalna, police said
Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Wadate said 4.50kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 43,000 was seized from the shopof siblings Sandeep and Akash Raut
Ambad police arrested one person for growing cannabisin Ravana village, and 71 kilograms of the crop have been sentto a laboratory for tests, an official said.
