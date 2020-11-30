Leopard kills elderly man in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand

A 70-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Nanda Devi National Park forest division of Chamoli district on Monday. The incident occurred in Fanka village when the elderly man was returning home after buying groceries from the market, officials said

The victim's half-eaten body was recovered from behind the bushes later

Divisional forest officer Nanda Ballabh Sharma said cages are being put up in the area to trap the animal. PTI CORR ALM SRY