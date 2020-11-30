Nagpur: Man held with 135 gms mephedrone worth Rs 5.40 lakh

The anti narcotics cell of NagpurCrime Branch on Monday arrested a man allegedly with 135 gramsof mephedrone worth Rs 5.40 lakh in the illicit market, anofficial said

Mohammad Owais Shafi Shaikh (26) was held near VCAground and has told police he purchased the contraband fromone Aamir Atiq Khan of Mumbai, he added

An NDPS Act case has been registered at Sadar policestation, he said.