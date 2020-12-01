Biden speaks with UN chief, discusses strengthening partnership on urgent global issues

Left Menu
The president-elect also noted his deep concern for escalating violence in Ethiopia and the risk it poses to civilians, the transition readout of the call said. Biden also spoke with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina and pledged to work closely with that country to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health security, including through strengthening hemispheric institutions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 07:02 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday spoke with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterresas as the two discussed the need to strengthen their partnership on urgent global issues including combatting COVID-19, the transition said. They also talked about building resilience to future public health challenges, confronting the threat of climate change, addressing humanitarian issues, advancing sustainable development, upholding peace and security, resolving conflicts, and promoting democracy and human rights, it said. The president-elect also noted his deep concern for escalating violence in Ethiopia and the risk it poses to civilians, the transition readout of the call said.

Biden also spoke with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina and pledged to work closely with that country to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health security, including through strengthening hemispheric institutions. “He emphasised the need for even deeper hemispheric cooperation on advancing economic prosperity, combating climate change, strengthening democracy, and managing regional migration flows, among other shared challenges,” the transition said. The president-elect also acknowledged the significance of His Holiness Pope Francis to the people of Argentina and Latin America.

In a separate phone call with President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica, Biden expressed appreciation for that country’s leadership on human rights, regional migration, COVID-19, and the threat of climate change. He underscored his concern for the people of Central America as they seek to rebuild from recent hurricanes and the challenges associated with climate migration. The president-elect pledged to deepen the US-Costa Rica partnership based on shared democratic values, while also advancing a shared vision for regional prosperity and more effective hemispheric institutions, said the readout. Biden in a phone call with President Kenyatta of Kenya conveyed his interest in building on partnership across a range of issues, including by tackling the threat of climate change, supporting refugees and their host communities, and addressing challenges of regional security and instability.

