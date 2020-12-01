Left Menu
Development News Edition

Papuans rally for independence from Indonesia as group declares govt in exile

Among more than 100 students who marched in the capital Jakarta, Papuan Roland Levy said the date remained significant decades on. "My goal in joining the rally today is to commemorate 59 years of the proclamation of independence of the West Papuan nation that was annexed by Indonesia," he told Reuters, as demonstrators waved banners calling for the right to self-determination.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:34 IST
Papuans rally for independence from Indonesia as group declares govt in exile
Representative image Image Credit:

Hundreds of Papuans held rallies across at least eight cities in Indonesia on Tuesday to renew calls for independence, as a separatist group declared it had established a provisional government in exile.

The demonstrations marked the anniversary of West Papua declaring independence from Dutch rule in 1961, which was followed by a contentious U.N.-sanctioned referendum in 1969 that brought Papua under Indonesian control. Among more than 100 students who marched in the capital Jakarta, Papuan Roland Levy said the date remained significant decades on.

"My goal in joining the rally today is to commemorate 59 years of the proclamation of independence of the West Papuan nation that was annexed by Indonesia," he told Reuters, as demonstrators waved banners calling for the right to self-determination. Some Papuans regard the 1969 plebiscite as unfair and say intimidation was used to influence the outcome, which Jakarta has rejected.

The protests coincided with a declaration from the United Liberation Movement for West Papua that a provisional "government-in-waiting" had been formed, led by exiled independence figure, Benny Wenda. Britain-based Wenda said the group would push for independence and no longer "bow down to Jakarta's illegal martial rule".

Teuku Faisyah, a spokesman for the Indonesian foreign ministry, paid little heed to what he described as "Mr. Wenda's self-proclaimed status". "The status of Papua as part of Indonesia, the successor state of the Netherlands (Dutch) East Indies, is final," he said, referring to the former colonial power.

He said the integration process was supervised by the United Nations and included the adoption of a resolution. Papua has been plagued by separatist conflict for decades and access for foreign journalists is often restricted.

In the past year there have been sporadic and deadly attacks involving security forces and indigenous Papuans, including the killing of several Papuan minors and a pastor in recent months. The United Nations human rights body on Monday expressed concern over reports of extrajudicial killings and escalating violence in the region.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man kills wife in UP's Bareilly

The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district, with her family members alleging that she was killed by her husband, police said on Tuesday. Nisha, who had gone to attend a wedding function with her husba...

Maha: Farmers' outfit stages protest in Nagpur

Workers of the Swabhmani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Maharashtras Nagpur city in support of the farmers agitation in Delhi against the Centres new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various b...

Serum says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations that a COVID-19 trial volunteer suffered serious side effects from a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, saying that the va...

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail.What we have noticed a lot during the time of the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020