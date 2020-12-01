Left Menu
Allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share opinions on Covid pandemic: CPI MP to PM Modi

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him "to allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share their opinions and suggestions on the pandemic" during an all-party meeting on December 4 on Covid-19.

01-12-2020
Allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share opinions on Covid pandemic: CPI MP to PM Modi
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him "to allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share their opinions and suggestions on the pandemic" during an all-party meeting on December 4 on Covid-19. "The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of every person in the country and across the world. With its continuing spread, the pandemic appears far from over. In this light, it is a welcome step taken by you to call for an all-party meeting on 4th December 2020 to discuss the same. It is of utmost importance that the entire nation comes together to face these unprecedented challenges," read the letter from Viswam.

The CPI MP said, it was informed to him that during this all-party meeting, only parties with more than 10 members of Parliament will be allowed to speak while smaller parties will only be silent participants. "It is deeply unfortunate that the voice of millions of Indians who are represented by these MPs will be silenced on such an important issue due to logistical issues," he wrote. "I urge you to kindly re-consider this decision and allot some time to MPs from smaller parties to share their opinions and suggestions on the pandemic," he said.

Viswam also mentioned a few suggestions on the way ahead to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. These include increase testing in vulnerable populations and reduce the cost of tests across the country. Provide free masks and soaps to those people who cannot afford the same as the most effective preventive measure against the virus is wearing a face mask.

"I have been consistently raising this request in Parliament since the outbreak of the Pandemic. Extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till May 2021. Expand the scale and scope of MNREGA to provide employment opportunities to those who have lost their source of livelihood due to the pandemic," the suggestions read. Ensure the safety and security of migrant workers who return to work. Contractors and owners must be entrusted with their safety and the Government must overlook the same. Regulate the price of the Covid-19 Vaccine to ensure it is affordable and accessible to every person in country, he suggested.

"I once again thank you for calling this all-party meeting and hope you will consider the suggestions I have made. I look forward to your positive response," the CPI leader added. (ANI)

