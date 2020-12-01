Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC slams Gujarat govt for 'attempts to suppress facts' regarding Rajkot hospital fire

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Gujarat government for its attempts to allegedly suppress facts regarding the fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Rajkot, which led to the death of five COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:00 IST
SC slams Gujarat govt for 'attempts to suppress facts' regarding Rajkot hospital fire
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Gujarat government for its attempts to allegedly suppress facts regarding the fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Rajkot, which led to the death of five COVID-19 patients. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told the counsel appearing for the Gujarat government that "no one can suppress the facts, the facts need to come out in the correct fashion".

"We have seen your affidavit. According to you, everything is good. So far, as the state hospital is concerned all is well. So far inquiry commission is concerned that has also expired. Your stand is contrary to your own chief electrical engineering," Justice MR Shah told Gujarat's counsel. Last week, the apex court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and expressed anguish over the same.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Central government told the bench that the Centre has issued a guideline under the NDM Act on fire safety. The court then posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The bench was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the management of the COVID-19 crisis and mishandling of dead bodies. On the last hearing, the bench had sought a response from the Centre and a report from the Gujarat government over the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...

Honda posts 55 pc rise in sales in November at 9,990 units

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent increase in domestic sales at 9,990 units in November. The company had sold 6,459 units in the domestic market in November 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood ...

Indonesia's Consul General meets Puducherry Lt Governor, CM

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Agus P Saptono met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy here on Tuesday. Saptono met Bedi at her office here, according to a release from the office of the Lt Go...

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency

Ethiopias nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020