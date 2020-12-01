Left Menu
UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID restrictions

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his own party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control.

"With the spread of the epidemic varying across the country, there remains a compelling ... case for regional tiers in England," Johnson told parliament, batting away critical interventions from several unhappy lawmakers.

