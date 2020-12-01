Left Menu
Woman set afire by neighbours in UP, 5 booked

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:53 IST
A 21-year-old woman was set afire allegedly by her neighbours in a village here, police said Tuesday. Five people barged into the house of the victim on the night of October 23 and set her afire by sprinkling kerosene on her and fled after locking the room, the police said.

On hearing the cries of the woman, the locals took her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, Station House Officer K K Singh said, adding that she has suffered 50 per cent burn injuries. The accused would visit the victim in the hospital and threaten her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, the police said, adding that the woman confided in her father when he arrived here on November 27 from Mumbai where he works.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and efforts are on to nab them, Singh said. The woman's condition is stable, Singh said, adding that an investigation is on.

