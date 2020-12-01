Left Menu
C'garh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:42 IST
Naxals allegedly killed a man suspecting him of being a police informer at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at Gongla village under Gangaloor police station area, where a villager identified as Ramlu Vendja was killed by the ultras on Monday night, a senior police official said.

On getting information about the incident, a team of security forces was sent to the spot and the deceased man's body was brought to Gangaloor for post-mortem, the official said. As per preliminary information, ultras strangled Vandeja to death in the village after accusing him of being a police informer, he said.

In October this year, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) had claimed responsibility for killing 25 people, including some of its members, in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district for allegedly acting as police informers. Maoists, however, did not disclose when those killings had taken place, but according to the police, the crimes had occurred in August, September and October.

Earlier on Tuesday, two civilians were injured in Basaguda area of the district after Naxals blew up their vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED)..

