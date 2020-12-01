Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: NCB seeks cancellation of Bharti Singh, husband's bail

The couple was arrested on November 21 after 86.5 grams of ganja were allegedly found in their home during a raid and the two were granted bail by a magistrate court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each. The NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail and allowing the agency their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order remanding them to judicial custody.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:25 IST
Mumbai: NCB seeks cancellation of Bharti Singh, husband's bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau has approached a special NDPS court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbhachiya in a drug case. The couple was arrested on November 21 after 86.5 grams of ganja were allegedly found in their home during a raid and the two were granted bail by a magistrate court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

The NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail and allowing the agency their custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order remanding them to judicial custody. The court issued notice to the couple on Tuesday and the matter is likely to be heard next week.

The drugs seized from Singh's possession fall in the "small quantity" category, which has an upper limit of 1,000 grams of ganja, as per the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and attracts a jail term of up to one year and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler, investigators had said.

The NCB is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra home in June..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The ruling AAP in a statement said, Laws have already been passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and have been si...

Trump Campaign files lawsuit in Wisconsin alleging massive fraud in election

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Wisconsin Supreme Court, alleging massive election fraud and major absentee ballot abuse, in a longshot attempt to overturn his Democratic rival Joe Bidens win in the battleground state. ...

Cyclone Burevi likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4

Cyclone Storm Burevi is most likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on December 4, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Last week Cyclone Nivar had hit the state.The deep depression intensified at adjoining the southeast Bay of Beng...

AAP student union, youth wing form human chain in solidarity with protesting farmers

Volunteers of Aam Aadmi Partys student unit and youth wing led by the partys Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh held a protest on Tuesday by forming a human chain here in support of the farmers protesting against the Centres new agriculture law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020