Bring clause-by-clause objections, we will address them: Agriculture Minister to farmers

The talks between the government and farmer representatives remained inconclusive on Tuesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar conveying to protesting farmers to come with clause-by-clause objections to the new farm laws so that their concerns could be addressed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:29 IST
Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The talks between the government and farmer representatives remained inconclusive on Tuesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar conveying to protesting farmers to come with clause-by-clause objections to the new farm laws so that their concerns could be addressed.

Another round of talks is scheduled for Thursday over the farmers' opposition to three new farm laws enacted by the government. The government has apparently conveyed categorically that the new laws cannot be repealed.

Tomar said the government is ready to address concerns of farmers. "We will try to resolve them. We had told them that if they come with clause-by-clause objections, we will try to address them," he said when asked about the outcome of the meeting.

The minister said there would be another meeting on December 3. He said that they had suggested to farmer representatives to form a small group of about five people, who may speak on behalf of farmers, but the farmers who were present in the meeting said they all will attend the next meeting.

"They said they all will come again for discussions," Tomar said. Asked if agitation will end soon, the minister said discussions were in progress.

Sources said the government has told farmers that it is willing to work with them and have discussions on their objections. Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against the three new agriculture laws. (ANI)

