Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan Supreme Court resumes hearing in Daniel Pearl murder case

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Wednesday. In April, a two-judge Sindh High Court bench commuted the death sentence of 46-year-old Sheikh, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of Pearl in 2002, to seven years.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:41 IST
Pakistan Supreme Court resumes hearing in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday resumed the hearing of an appeal against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides - the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam took up the appeal by the Sindh government and the family of the slain journalist against the acquittal of Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002.

Sindh government counsel Farooq Naek said that four accused including Sheik were arrested, while seven others were at large. He said the accused had hatched kidnapping plot of Pearl in a Rawalpindi hotel. "They sent an email to the victim’s wife after kidnapping and demanded ransom money,” he was quoted as saying by ARY News.

Naek said the accused brutally killed Pearl after their demand was not met and also released the video of his murder. "I will produce details of the witness accounts in the next hearing,” Naek told the bench.

"You should also point out the error in the high court decision," said Justice Yahya Afridi, a member of the bench. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Wednesday.

In April, a two-judge Sindh High Court bench commuted the death sentence of 46-year-old Sheikh, who was convicted in the abduction and murder of Pearl in 2002, to seven years. The court also acquitted his three aides who were serving life terms in the case – almost two decades after they were found guilty and jailed. Two days after the Sindh High Court overturned Sheikh's conviction, the Sindh government invoked the Maintenance of Public Order to keep the four convicts in jail. The Sindh government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict. Pearl's parents also filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the judgment of the high court to release the accused.

Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story in 2002 on the alleged links between the country's powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda. Though exonerated by the court, the Sindh government has refused to set Sheikh free citing that he could pose a threat to public order. The case was adjourned on October 22 for four weeks due to the absence of Naek, who was unwell..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Portugal Tech Summit to be held from Dec 7-9

The 26th edition of India-Portugal Technology Summit 2020 will be held over a digital platform from December 7-9, the Department of Science and Technology DST said on Tuesday. The DST with the Confederation of Indian Industry CII announc...

Airbnb aims for $35 bln valuation in long-awaited IPO

Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of up to 34.8 billion in its initial public offering IPO, in what would cap a stunning recovery in its fortunes after the U.S. home rental firms business was heavily damaged by the COV...

Trump raises $170 million as he looks to future

President Donald Trump has raised roughly USD 170 million since his Election Day defeat, a sum garnered through a nonstop stream of solicitations that have falsely claimed the election was stolen while requesting contributions for an electi...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity slows; COVID-19 resurgence hits workers

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in nearly 17 years, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the nation kept workers at home and factories temporarily shut down to sanitize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020