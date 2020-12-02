Left Menu
U'khand govt transfers social welfare officer over inter-caste, inter-faith marriage scheme

The government on Tuesday transferred a state government officer Deepankar Ghildiyal, a week after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The government on Tuesday transferred a state government officer Deepankar Ghildiyal, a week after Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages. Ghildiyal was posted Social Welfare Officer from Tehri Garhwal district and transferred to the Social Welfare Directorate at Haldwani-Nainital

According to inputs provided by the Chief Minister's media coordinator, "The social welfare officer of Tehri District had released a press release stating that CM will be giving information about the application for inter-caste and inter-religious marriage incentive scheme soon. In the past, during the Congress rule in 2012, the incentive amount of such a scheme was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. This scheme was implemented in 1976 at the time of the Congress government." Rawat had on November 23 ordered a probe into a matter. (ANI)

Also Read: Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival

