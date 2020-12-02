Left Menu
Development News Edition

France looks to rally aid for Lebanon, but no bailout

France is hosting an international video conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon on Wednesday, amid political deadlock in Beirut that has blocked billions of dollars in assistance for the cash-strapped country hit by multiple crises.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:12 IST
France looks to rally aid for Lebanon, but no bailout

France is hosting an international video conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon on Wednesday, amid political deadlock in Beirut that has blocked billions of dollars in assistance for the cash-strapped country hit by multiple crises. The meeting, organised by France and the United Nations, is the second since the disastrous Aug. 4 explosion that destroyed Beirut's port and wrecked large parts of the capital. The blast, which also killed over 200 people and wounded thousands, was caused by the detonation of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates that had been stored unsafely at a port warehouse for years.

The explosion came amid an unprecedented financial meltdown — worsened by coronavirus closures — that has brought soaring inflation, poverty and unemployment. In a dire report published Tuesday, the World Bank said Lebanon's economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with real GPD projected to plunge by nearly 20 per cent because its politicians refuse to implement reforms that would speed up the country's recovery.

President Emmanuel Macron, whose country once governed Lebanon as a protectorate, has vowed to push ahead with efforts to assist the small country, despite frustration with its ruling class. Lebanon's leaders continue to resist reforms and have been unable to form a government after the last one resigned in the wake of the explosion. A new government would be the first step toward implementing a French roadmap for reforms to enable the release of billions of dollars of international aid. Another key international demand is a Central Bank audit. U.S. consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal withdrew last month from a forensic audit it was tasked with, saying it had not received the information required to carry out its work.

The August 4 explosion, widely blamed on the negligence of Lebanese politicians and security agencies, has brought world attention to the corruption that has plagued the country for decades and left it on the brink of bankruptcy with hollowed out institutions. World leaders and international organizations pledged nearly $300 million in emergency humanitarian aid after the blast but warned that no money for rebuilding the capital will be made available until Lebanese authorities commit themselves to serious political and economic reforms.

The donors pledged the aid will be coordinated by the U.N. and delivered directly to the Lebanese people, in a clear rebuke of the country's entrenched and notoriously corrupt leaders. The money raised through Wednesday's meeting is expected to go directly to NGOs and other organisations to distribute to the public, bypassing the Lebanese government.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM rules out possibility of cabinet reshuffle

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the state and said it was for the party to decide about it. His statement comes a day after state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said he had requ...

India avoid series whitewash with 13-run victory in 3rd ODI against Australia

India defeated Australia by 13 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia to avoid a series whitewash here on Wednesday. India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series.Electing to bat,...

U.S. House seen approving bill blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, congressional aides said. The b...

Can't believe we're in last month of 2020: Hailey Bieber indulges in mid-week thoughts

Reflecting on the year 2020, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber on Wednesday shared a thankful post and her hopes for the next year. The star took to Instagram to pen down a contemplative post, in which she delineated deep m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020