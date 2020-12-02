TN CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of man who was electrocuted

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh as relief tothe family of a man who was electrocuted recently

In a statement, the chief minister said the incidenthappened in Gingee taluk in Villupuram district when thevictim D Saravanan was electrocuted after a pandal-likestructure crashed due to heavy winds

He said while Rs four lakh will be provided from theState Disaster Relief Fund, the rest will be given from theChief Minister's Public Relief Fund.