TPF files writ petition seeking clarification from Tripura govt on TTAADC polls

Tripura People's Front (TPF), a tribal based political party, has filed a writ petition in the Tripura High Court, seeking clarification from the government on holding of elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Debalaya Bhattacharjee, an advocate representing the state government, said that the petition was filed in the court on Tuesday and it was referred to the state government on Wednesday.

"A writ petition was filed on behalf of the TPF seeking clarification from the state government as to why the TTAADC elections are not being held. They also wanted to know when the polls will be held", Bhattacharjee said. Elections to the TTAADC were due in May following expiry of the tenure of the erstwhile elected executive committee on May 17.

However, on March 26 it was deferred for an "indefinite" period in view of the pandemic. After the TTAADC tenure had expired, Governor Ramesh Bais appointed an administrator to run the tribal council.

The TTAADC, home to tribals who form one third of the population, comprises two third of the state's land and is spread over 7,132 sq km. It was constituted in 1987 under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.