Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disclosure related to MJ Akbar was made in good faith for public good: Priya Ramani

Journalist Priya Ramani on Wednesday told a Delhi Court that her disclosure relating to former union minister MJ Akbar was made in good faith and for public good.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:55 IST
Disclosure related to MJ Akbar was made in good faith for public good: Priya Ramani
Priya Ramani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Journalist Priya Ramani on Wednesday told a Delhi Court that her disclosure relating to former union minister MJ Akbar was made in good faith and for public good. Defending Ramani in the defamation case filed against her by former union minister MJ Akbar, Ramani's counsel and Senior Advocate Rebecca John told the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Kumar Pandey that Ramani pleaded truth as her defence.

"I have pleaded truth as my defence, that my disclosure was made in good faith, for public good. The reason I have done so because it touched a question of public importance," John made the submission on behalf of Ramani while advancing her final argument. She also stated that defamation is not an absolute offence and it is a justifiable offence.She stressed that evidence, in this case, has to dealt with differently and as per the standard laid down by Supreme Court.

Arguing that the court will have to come to a conclusion that although an imputation was made, no case for defamation is made out, she said: "It is not defamation if imputation relates to something that touches a public question." The court, which was hearing final argument, listed the matter for December 5 for further hearing.

The matter was heard afresh after a new judge has taken over the case after the transfer of earlier magistrate. Earlier the final argument was earlier heard by then ACMM Vishal Pahuja, who has now been transferred. MJ Akbar, a former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct. Akbar had on October 17, 2018, resigned as the union minister after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanhaiya Kumar joins Left parties stir against agri bills

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the ongoing farmers stir against farm bills was an uprising to save democracy from crony capitalism and deplored attempts to discredit the agitations. Kumar, a former JNU students union p...

IAF carries out firing of Akash and Igla missiles in Suryalanka

The Indian Air Force has carried out firing of the indigenously developed Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles as part of a drill at air force station Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh, officials said. Vice Chief of ...

No fresh appointments in Rlys for 'khalasi'; post to be filled with regular employees: order

The Railways has decided to bar any new appointments to the post of khalasis or bungalow peons who work at the residences of senior officials, but allowed general managers to fill up such vacant posts with regular employees or substitute te...

Rome bans horse-drawn carriages from city streets

Rome is banning horse-drawn carriages popular with tourists from the citys streets, in a move aimed at protecting the animals after years of debate over their well-being, Mayor Virginia Raggi said on Wednesday. Carriages will no longer be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020