Jharkhand: Wedding guests on bus roof come in contact with live wire; 2 die
While one of them an uncle of the bridegroom - died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, police said. The third person was admitted to the same hospital and his condition was stated to be serious. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 03-12-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 01:17 IST
Two persons were electrocuted to death and another was injured when wedding guests sitting on the roof of a moving bus came in contact with a hanging high tension electric wire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Jamua bridge in Manatu area when a group of people were going to attend a wedding at a temple in a bus.
Around 10 people were sitting on the roof of the bus and three of them came in contact with a high tension wire. While one of them an uncle of the bridegroom - died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, police said.
The third person was admitted to the same hospital and his condition was stated to be serious. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.