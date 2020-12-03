Left Menu
President Kovind, PM Modi remember Dr Rajendra Prasad on 136th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 136th birth anniversary.

03-12-2020
Dr Rajendra Prasad, India's first president. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his 136th birth anniversary. "My sincere tribute to former President Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He played an incomparable role in the freedom struggle and the making of the constitution. His life, based on the principle of simple living and great thinking, will always inspire countrymen," the PM tweeted.

President Kovind and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to Prasad at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his tribute at Lucknow's Global Park. The Indian National Congress, the party to which Dr Prasad belonged, too remembered their senior leader and honoured his contributions.

"Dr Rajendra Prasad was a lawyer by training, a freedom fighter and Independent India's first President. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his lifelong commitment to serve the people of India. We honour him today for his contributions," the INC's official Twitter handle tweeted. Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India from 1950 to 1962.

He was a politician and lawyer by training, who joined the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement and became a major leader from the region of Bihar. He was an avid supporter of Mahatma Gandhi, and was imprisoned by British authorities during the Salt Satyagraha of 1931 and the Quit India movement of 1942. (ANI)

