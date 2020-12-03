Left Menu
India reports more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases for sixth consecutive day.

With 40,726 recoveries and 35,551 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported more recoveries than active cases for the sixth consecutive day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 40,726 recoveries and 35,551 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported more recoveries than active cases for the sixth consecutive day. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's active caseload has fallen under 4.5 per cent today.

There are currently 4,22,943 active cases in the country, 4.44 per cent of the total positive cases, which breached the 95-lakh mark on Thursday and now stands at 95,34,965. Ten states/union territories contribute to 77.64 per cent of the new recovered cases.

Kerala recorded the most recoveries at 5,924. Delhi registered 5,329 daily recoveries, while Maharashtra reported 3,796. About 75.5 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states/union territories.

As many as 6,316 new cases were reported from Kerala, followed by Delhi with 3,944 new cases. Maharashtra registered 3,350 new cases yesterday. As many as 526 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 79.28 per cent reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. (ANI)

