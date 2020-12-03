Hoping for positive outcome: Narendra Tomar on fourth round of talks with farmers

Left Menu
The fourth round of talks commenced between the Centre and representatives of farmers' on Thursday afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal representing the Central government.

Updated: 03-12-2020
ion Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal during fourth round of talks with farmers (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The fourth round of talks commenced between the Centre and representatives of farmers' on Thursday afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal representing the Central government. Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to the media hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues.

"Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar while talking to media on Thursday. Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

Notably, farmer Gurjant Singh, from village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died in Delhi during the agitation against farm laws, while Gurbachan Singh (80), from village Bhinder Khurd in Moga district, died due to a massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday. "Deeply anguished at the death of Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, farmers from Mansa and Moga respectively during their participation in the protests at Delhi. The government will provide full monetary and other assistance to their families," Amarinder Singh said.

The government had held the third round of talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. During the talks, the Centre offered to set up a committee, which the farmers' unions rejected, and instead demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal what they have called "black laws" made to favour corporate bodies. Farmers said they will continue their protest till their issues are resolved. Tomar said the meeting on Tuesday was "good" and farmer unions were urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3 and added that "it remains to be seen to what extent issues can be resolved".

However, the Union Agriculture Minister had maintained that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns. Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws. "Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Apart from Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash were also present in the meeting held with farmer leaders on Tuesday. Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are also marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

