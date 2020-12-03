Three held for operating illegal diesel pump in Mumbai

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested three persons for allegedly operating an illegal diesel pump at Wadala Truck Terminus in central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Based on specific information, officials from the crime branch's unit-1 raided a diesel pump at Dashmesh Service Centre on Wednesday afternoon, the official said.

During the raid, the police found two tanks weighing 15,000 and 10,000 litres each and seized 15,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 11.70 lakh, he said. Three persons were arrested for illegal sale of diesel and three more accused are wanted in the case, the official said.

The arrested accused were produced before the court, which has remanded them to police custody till December 7, he added..