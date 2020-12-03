Gadkari to inaugurate/lay foundation stone of Rs 4,127 cr highway projs in Nagaland on Friday

Left Menu
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for Rs 4,127-crore highway projects in Nagaland in a virtual ceremony, the government said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:02 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for Rs 4,127-crore highway projects in Nagaland in a virtual ceremony, the government said on Thursday. The national highway projects pertain to a total length of 270 kilometres.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually inaugurate/lay foundation stone of 15 NH (national highway) projects having 270 km worth Rs 4,127 crore," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. The projects include providing alternate access to Imphal to Dimapur and connect Kohima to the Phek district and Myanmar border, besides improving transportation between Dimapur and other districts.

Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio will also be present on the occasion..

