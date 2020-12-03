Left Menu
AP oppn parties reject two bills in legislative council

The Council rejected the Bill on Wednesday after it was passed by the Assembly on Tuesday. The Bill is intended to amend the relevant state laws to switch over property tax levy from the present annual rental value system to capital value based system.

Amaravati, Dec 3 (PTI): In a jolt to the ruling YSR Congress government, the opposition parties rejected two crucial Bills in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday. The AP Value Added Tax (Third Amendment) Bill and the AP Value Added Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, which were aimed at enhancing the tax rate on petrol, diesel, natural gas and also levy a road development cess at the rate of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel, were rejected by the Council.

The main opposition Telugu Desam Part is in a majority in the 58-member House. The Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bills, intended to replace Ordinances issued in September.

Meanwhile, the Assembly once again passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill on Thursday. The Council rejected the Bill on Wednesday after it was passed by the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill is intended to amend the relevant state laws to switch over property tax levy from the present annual rental value system to capital value based system. Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana moved the Bill for the second time in the Assembly today as per the Article 197 (1) of the Constitution of India.

The Assembly again passed it by voice vote. The Assembly also passed the AP Land Titling Bill, 2020, which Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das said was aimed at improving the system of land administration in the state and ensuring security of titles to the property holders.

The Bill was previously passed last year but the Government of India returned it to the state asking it to omit certain clauses in the proposed law. Accordingly, the amended version was passed in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Assembly also passed the AP Disha Bill-AP Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children Bill, 2019. The Bill was previously passed by the Legislature in December last year but the Centre did not accept the amendments proposed to the Code of Criminal Procedure and also the Indian Penal Code, forcing the state government to move an amended Bill.

The TDP raised a protest in the House as no discussion was allowed on the crucial Bill..

